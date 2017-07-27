Officials cut ribbon on "replacement" school in East Cobb

A Cobb County businessman who attended Mountain View Elementary School as a child helped cut the ribbon Thursday on a brand new building that replaces his old school in northeast Cobb County.

Frank Wigington joined Cobb County commissioners and school leaders for the 7:30 a.m. ceremony. Afterward, he told CBS46 that northeast Cobb County looks nothing like it did when he was a child in the 1950s.

“Cattle, chicken houses," recalled Wigington. "It was rural. It was country."

“When I played basketball, we scrimmaged on a dirt court," added his friend Carolyn Meadows who also attended Mountain View as a child.

“This is wonderful. This whole piece of property turned out as beautiful as this. I’m thrilled with it.”

The new Mountain View Elementary sits on Sandy Plains Road, about a mile from the old campus. The cost of the $23 million facility is covered by funds generated through a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by Cobb County voters.

The original Mountain View school opened in 1928. It was replaced by a newer building in the 1970s. But that building -- now four decades old -- was starting to show its age.

"It was still kept up really well, but it was old, for sure,” said Tabitha Orlando. She toured the new school Thursday with her children Nate, 5, and Taylor, 7.

So what happens to the old Mountain View property? The Cobb County School District sold the nearly 14-acre property to a developer for $1 million per acre.

"How can you refuse?” asked Cobb County School Board member David Banks.

Situated at the intersection of Sandy Plains Road and Shallowford Road, the property is surrounded by restaurants and retail shops. CBS46 News has learned the developer wants to build some chef-driven restaurants on the site, along with high-end retail stores and possibly a grocery store.

Banks added that the school district worked with the Cobb County Transportation Department to improve traffic flow near the school's new property.

“They didn’t have but one lane," he said. "Now they’ve got three.”

The first day of the school year in Cobb County begins Monday, July 31.

