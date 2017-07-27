Officials to cut ribbon on "replacement" school in East Cobb

A Cobb County businessman -- who attended Mountain View Elementary School as a child-- will help cut the ribbon Thursday on a brand new building that replaces his old school in northeast Cobb County.

Frank Wigington will join Cobb County Commissioner JoAnn Burrell for the 7:30 a.m. ceremony.

The new Mountain View Elementary sits on Sandy Plains Road, about a mile from the old campus. Funding for the new building comes from money generated through a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by Cobb County voters.

The original school opened in 1970 and was starting to show its age, said school district officials. The Cobb County School District is selling the 13.8 acre property to a developer for $1 million per acre. Situated at the intersection of Sandy Plains Road and Shallowford Road, the property is surrounded by restaurants and retail shops.

According to the Marietta Daily Journal, the developer wants to build a couple of chef-driven restaurants on the site, along with high-end retail stores and possibly a grocery store.

The first day of the school year in Cobb County begins Monday, July 31.

