Elderly Decatur woman missing under suspicious circumstances'

Police are investigating a case of a missing elderly woman from Decatur.

Millicent William, 78, lived with her grandson at a home in the 3800 block of Brookgreen Point and is missing under 'suspicious circumstances,' according to police.

Authorities say a concerned friend called to have her checked on. Police say blood was in the house when police arrived and her 2014 Toyota Corolla was missing.

A search is underway at 2255 Flat Shoals Pkwy.

CBS46 is continuing to gather details at this time. Stay tuned for the latest developments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.