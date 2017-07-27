Elderly Decatur woman missing under suspicious circumstances'

The 78 year-old woman lived with her grandson and is missing under suspicious circumstances.More >
A woman who was hit by a DeKalb County police cruiser has died. The officer driving the cruiser was trying to avoid hitting another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for the woman who was seen on video being repeatedly hit by a DeKalb County police officer.More >
DeKalb County officials cut the ribbon on a new 33,000 sq. ft. animal shelter in Chamblee Wednesday.More >
Major Tony Catlin and Major Sonja Porter are veterans of the DeKalb County Police Department with 23 years of experience each.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
When the sun temporarily disappears, some school districts don't want students to be on the road. Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties are announcing school that day will last 45 minutes later, so students won't leave until the eclipse has passed.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
We're getting you answers about why the school year is starting earlier and earlier in Georgia.More >
An Arizona man is recovering from a serious insect bite that caused some astonishingly massive bruising, but the problem is nobody knows what bit him.More >
