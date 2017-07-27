Collecting a judgment much tougher than winning one

We've been following the case of a Rockdale County man who put down $3,500 on a truck, but when his financing fell through, the dealer refused to refund the money. Roger Crews took Quick Cars owners to small claims court and won. But weeks after the ruling, Crews still hasn't received his money.More >
A Fairburn homeowner was getting a basic cable upgrade when a power surge hit her home, costing her thousands of dollars in damages. She thought the Comcast contractor was to blame, but an electrician's inspection returned a much different finding.More >
Posting an item to sell online? One woman has a warning for you. She found a buyer for a couch. The buyer wanted to pay by money order, and she agreed. But when she received that money order, it was made out for hundreds of dollars more than the cost of the couch. As Better Call Harry reports, that was not the only suspicious part about this transaction.More >
A Fairburn homeowner is demanding that her cable provider replace all of the electronics in her home. Comcast sent a contractor to make an upgrade and during the installation, the power surged. The woman says she has thousands of dollars in repairs.More >
“Yipppeee!” says Jean Mckee, after receiving a direct deposit from the Norcross mover who overcharged her.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
When the sun temporarily disappears, some school districts don't want students to be on the road. Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties are announcing school that day will last 45 minutes later, so students won't leave until the eclipse has passed.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
We're getting you answers about why the school year is starting earlier and earlier in Georgia.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
