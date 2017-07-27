Collecting a judgment much tougher than winning one

We've been following the case of a Rockdale County man who put down $3,500 on a truck, but when his financing fell through, the dealer refused to refund the money.

Roger Crews took Quick Cars owners to small claims court and won. But weeks after the ruling, Crews still hasn't received his money.

Better Call Harry brought in a consumer rights attorney to explain why the process of collecting a judgment can be so difficult.

