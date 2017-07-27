Neighborhood throws birthday party for metal plate to send message to county leaders

People in the Northcrest neighborhood in DeKalb County recently celebrated a birthday party for a 1-year-old. But the 1-year-old they were celebrating was a rather strange and unwanted guest.More >
In a stunning twist, DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann entered a guilty plea after months of claiming he was not guilty of exposing himself in Atlanta's Piedmont Park.More >
The 78 year-old woman lived with her grandson and is missing under suspicious circumstances.More >
DeKalb County officials cut the ribbon on a new 33,000 sq. ft. animal shelter in Chamblee Wednesday.More >
A woman who was hit by a DeKalb County police cruiser has died. The officer driving the cruiser was trying to avoid hitting another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A Habersham County man was arrested after police found dozens of marijuana plants growing inside and outside his home.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
When the sun temporarily disappears, some school districts don't want students to be on the road. Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties are announcing school that day will last 45 minutes later, so students won't leave until the eclipse has passed.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
