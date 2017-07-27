Neighborhood throws birthday party for metal plate to send message to county leaders

People in the Northcrest neighborhood in DeKalb County recently celebrated a birthday party for a 1-year-old.

"Oh yeah, there were videos and invitations on Facebook," neighbor John Corry said.

But the 1-year-old they were celebrating was a rather strange and unwanted guest.

"Birthday party for the metal plate that was a 1-year-old steel plate that has been sitting here," neighbor Brock Nelson said.

For a year neighbors say they've tried but couldn't get DeKalb County to remove the metal plate. People living here say it was dangerous for drivers and walkers.

"Everyone wants to drive around it," Corry said. "No one wants to drive over the sharp plate. So you wind up with watching oncoming traffic swerving into your lane."

So they threw the party and shared it on social media to get attention from the county.

"It worked. The plate's gone," Nelson said.

Neighbors say they invited county leaders, but no one came.

A county spokesperson told CBS46 a water leak happened there and it was repaired. The spokesperson couldn't say why that metal plate was in that position for a year. The county plans to have the road repaved by Friday.

Neighbors aren't so sure if that deadline will be met.

"It might be a couple of months ...we'll see," Nelson said.

