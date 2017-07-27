DeKalb County sheriff pleads guilty after incident in Piedmont Park

In a stunning twist, DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann entered a guilty plea after months of claiming he was not guilty of exposing himself in Atlanta's Piedmont Park.

It's a story CBS46 has been following since May.

The sheriff and his attorney weren't talking, but everything changed in the case after the governor ordered a 40-day suspension against Mann.

He was scheduled to go to trial Thursday, but changed his plea instead.

"I'm looking for POST and the governor to step in right now," says DeKalb County resident Geraldine Champion. "This is about pride, dignity and self-respect for your county."

Mann is charged with exposing himself and committing a lewd act in Piedmont Park, and was then seen running from an Atlanta police officer.

"I feel that the sheriff should listen to the people of DeKalb County, who elected him into office," says resident Harold Dennis. "If they feel he should step down, he should step aside and actually step down."

Mann was fined $2,000, ordered to serve 40 hours of community service and banned from all Atlanta parks for 180 days.

Mann avoided the media and his lawyer weren't answering any questions.

CBS46 reached out to DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond's office for comment, but he has not provided a statement. We also reached out to the Georgia Sheriff's Association and they said, "This is an embarrassment for all sheriff's in the state."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.