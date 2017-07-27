DeKalb County sheriff pleads guilty after incident in Piedmont Park

In a stunning twist, DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann entered a guilty plea after months of claiming he was not guilty of exposing himself in Atlanta's Piedmont Park.More >
Cephos Leyon "Jamal" White, 29, and Sandrika Denise Sears, 31, were arrested without incident in Sandy Springs and Decatur by FBI agents and other Conyers law enforcement agents.More >
A Habersham County man was arrested after police found dozens of marijuana plants growing inside and outside his home.More >
Police have released photos of a man they say found a patron's wallet and stole the cash found inside it.More >
An altercation between two people in Hall County has left one man in critical condition.More >
The 78 year-old woman lived with her grandson and is missing under suspicious circumstances.More >
DeKalb County officials cut the ribbon on a new 33,000 sq. ft. animal shelter in Chamblee Wednesday.More >
A woman who was hit by a DeKalb County police cruiser has died. The officer driving the cruiser was trying to avoid hitting another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for the woman who was seen on video being repeatedly hit by a DeKalb County police officer.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
When the sun temporarily disappears, some school districts don't want students to be on the road. Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties are announcing school that day will last 45 minutes later, so students won't leave until the eclipse has passed.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
We're getting you answers about why the school year is starting earlier and earlier in Georgia.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
