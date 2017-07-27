Storms moving through metro Atlanta

Showers and thunderstorms are currently moving through metro Atlanta.

Click here to watch live radar.

Alerts

There are currently no severe weather alerts for metro Atlanta.

What to expect

If a storm passes over your area, expect heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

When will it end?

Storms are expected to diminish after sunset with the loss of daytime heating.

