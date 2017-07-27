How often are Georgia's carnival rides inspected?

Terrifying video shows the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair falling apart 40 feet in the air. One person was killed and several others injured. The horrifying incident is raising concerns among fair goers in Georgia.More >
Just a month out from the opening of the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, CBS46 is exploring a community some consider a forgotten neighborhood, just steps from the gates of the shiny new Atlanta landmark.More >
Concern is rising over property values following Atlanta's popular Beltline as it finishes construction in some of Atlanta's poorest neighborhoods.More >
CBS46 wanted to find out more about the Cochran Mill Nature Center Day Camp, where 5-year-old Benjamin Hosch drowned on July 21.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for the woman who was seen on video being repeatedly hit by a DeKalb County police officer.More >
A Cobb County businessman -- who attended Mountain View Elementary School as a child-- will help cut the ribbon Thursday on a brand new building that replaces his old school in northeast Cobb County.More >
We're getting you answers about why the school year is starting earlier and earlier in Georgia.More >
With traffic about to pick up with the start of school, and more people using navigation apps like Waze, Marietta Police are hoping to slow down and possibly divert many drivers who've been using neighborhood streets as cut-throughs from busier roads.More >
The Marietta Police Department announced Wednesday that Chief Daniel Flynn has been selected as the Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
When the sun temporarily disappears, some school districts don't want students to be on the road. Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties are announcing school that day will last 45 minutes later, so students won't leave until the eclipse has passed.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
