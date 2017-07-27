How often are Georgia's carnival rides inspected?

Terrifying video shows the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair falling apart 40 feet in the air Wednesday. One person was killed and several others injured. The horrifying incident is raising concerns among fair goers in Georgia.

"Carnival rides are put up way too fast in a very short amount of time with not a lot of safety concern," Natasha Durham told CBS46.

Even more startling, Ohio fair officials say the ride passed inspection just 48 hours prior.

CBS46 looked into Georgia's law regarding ride inspections. When it comes to carnival rides, the State Fire Marshal's Office only inspects them once a year when they are brought into the state. This means rides can be disassembled, leave the state, come back, and as long as it's within the same year, they don't need to be rechecked.

Some of the things inspectors look for are the ride's physical support, electrical issues and cleanliness. They also review the ride's manual and other paperwork.

CBS46 uncovered that it doesn't matter how many years a ride has been operating -- as long as it passes inspection Georgia law won't shut it down.

Just last year in Cartersville, the Orient Express roller coaster collapsed during the Bartow County Fair. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is also in charge of inspecting rides at amusement parks, such as Six Flags. They do those inspections once a year, prior to the park's opening day. Six Flags tells CBS46 it conducts its own daily inspections on each ride as well.

