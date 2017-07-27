Atlanta Police search for a pharmacy robbery suspect

APD is searching for a suspect who robbed a Rite Aid in Atlanta on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

On July 16 at approximately 12:07 pm a male entered the Rite Aid with a backpack. He jumps over the counter and fills his bag with bottles of Promethazine cough syrup.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers.

