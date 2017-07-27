Fulton County School District ready for August 7

The Fulton County School System continues to be the fourth largest school district in Georgia with a projected 2017-2018 enrollment of approximately 96,676 students – an expected increase of about 628 students from the previous school year.

The system includes 105 schools – 59 elementary schools, 19 middle schools, 17 high schools and 10 start-up charter schools.

The district was looking to fill 800 vacancies and have filled around 736 of those positons. But with the teacher shortage, some kids may have a substitute teacher on their first day of school rather than a permanent one.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Rose says, “it is a very complex dilemma that no one has found the answer for. We need to acknowledge sometimes schedules will change, meaning schools at the high school may have particular schedule at the beginning, and once we are able to staff we have to make changes."

"That’s a very complex thing to do, it's sort of a dominoes dilemma. You make one change, it can change the entire system but it's sometimes what we have to open the year with. It makes it difficult, it adds to the complexity, it adds to the challenge of that I think. We need to be clear and honest with that. We hope to have teachers in classes with our kids to establish that consistency and focus from Day 1” added Rose.

