Fire truck overturns at Atlanta Airport

A fire truck overturned at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Thursday.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m.

Crews were responding to a call when the driver tried to avoid a car, causing the fire truck to overturn, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Fire Department.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital after complaining of back pain, according to officials.

