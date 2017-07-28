Police: Man robs title loan store in Marietta

Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a title loan store in Marietta.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on July 25 at Atlanta Title Loans, located in the 3700 block of Austell Road.

An employee said the man walked in and asked about getting a title loan for a vehicle, but then displayed a handgun, according to authorities.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the man left the store.

Police say the man left in a dark blue or black Chevrolet Camaro.

If you can help police with the incident, you're asked to call (770) 499-3945.

