Man jumps from car; fatally struck by tractor on I-75 S

Authorities are investigating a fatal accident that involved a pedestrian and a tractor trailer in Kennesaw.

The accident occurred on I-75 South at Wade Green Road.

Police tell CBS46 the driver of an Acura TL was traveling southbound when the passenger of his car opened the door and jumped out of the car. The driver stopped his car and ran to the passenger, which was his cousin, to force him back inside the car. At some point a struggle ensued and the passenger, later identified as Duane Taffe, broke free and began to run north on the southbound lane.

Moments later, the driver of a tractor struck Taffe. Taffe was pronounced dead on the scene.

