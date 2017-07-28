Pedestrian struck, killed in accident on I-75 S - CBS46 News

Pedestrian struck, killed in accident on I-75 S

By La-Keya Stinchcomb, Digital Producer
Source: GDOT Source: GDOT
COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Authorities are investigating a fatal accident that involved a pedestrian and a tractor trailer in Cobb County.

The accident occurred on I-75 South at Wade Green Road.

Only two right lanes are open at this time.

