Several school districts head back to school Friday

Starting school on a Friday? Five Georgia school districts are doing just that.

Parents, kids, and teachers in several Georgia school districts are waking up to prepare for a new school year. Those districts include:

Newton County

Lamar County

City of Jefferson

City of Commerce

City of Rome.

In Newton County, bus drivers were greeted by cheering teachers as they drive away from the bus barn.

Other schools in metro Atlanta will begin in the next 10 days or so.

