Uber driver shot in NW Atlanta

An Uber driver was shot early Friday morning in northwest Atlanta.

According to police, the driver was shot in the stomach while driving on Chappell Road and Joseph E. Boone Drive. The passenger inside the car was hit by debris.

The driver pulled into a church parking lot nearby and called 911.

Both driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital.

