Uber driver shot in NW Atlanta

Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a title loan store in Marietta.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a title loan store in Marietta.More >
In a stunning twist, DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann entered a guilty plea after months of claiming he was not guilty of exposing himself in Atlanta's Piedmont Park.More >
In a stunning twist, DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann entered a guilty plea after months of claiming he was not guilty of exposing himself in Atlanta's Piedmont Park.More >
Cephos Leyon "Jamal" White, 29, and Sandrika Denise Sears, 31, were arrested without incident in Sandy Springs and Decatur by FBI agents and other Conyers law enforcement agents.More >
Cephos Leyon "Jamal" White, 29, and Sandrika Denise Sears, 31, were arrested without incident in Sandy Springs and Decatur by FBI agents and other Conyers law enforcement agents.More >
A Habersham County man was arrested after police found dozens of marijuana plants growing inside and outside his home.More >
A Habersham County man was arrested after police found dozens of marijuana plants growing inside and outside his home.More >
Top-seeded Jack Sock beat Israel's Dudi Sela 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday night in the American's opening match in the BB&T Atlanta Open.More >
Top-seeded Jack Sock beat Israel's Dudi Sela 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday night in the American's opening match in the BB&T Atlanta Open.More >
Terrifying video shows the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair falling apart 40 feet in the air. One person was killed and several others injured. The horrifying incident is raising concerns among fair goers in Georgia.More >
Terrifying video shows the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair falling apart 40 feet in the air. One person was killed and several others injured. The horrifying incident is raising concerns among fair goers in Georgia.More >
It is revolutionary technology in the medical world. Material created at Georgia Tech and now manufactured in Alpharetta is quickly gaining popularity.More >
It is revolutionary technology in the medical world. Material created at Georgia Tech and now manufactured in Alpharetta is quickly gaining popularity.More >
A fire truck overturned at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Thursday.More >
A fire truck overturned at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Thursday.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A Habersham County man was arrested after police found dozens of marijuana plants growing inside and outside his home.More >
A Habersham County man was arrested after police found dozens of marijuana plants growing inside and outside his home.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >