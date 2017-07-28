Lamar County authorities undergo decontamination process following standoff

When deputies arrived at the residence on Aldora Street to serve the warrant, the suspect would not come outside.More >
An Uber driver was shot early Friday morning on Chappell Road and Joseph E. Boone Drive.
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a title loan store in Marietta.
In a stunning twist, DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann entered a guilty plea after months of claiming he was not guilty of exposing himself in Atlanta's Piedmont Park.
Cephos Leyon "Jamal" White, 29, and Sandrika Denise Sears, 31, were arrested without incident in Sandy Springs and Decatur by FBI agents and other Conyers law enforcement agents.
