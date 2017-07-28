Lamar County authorities undergo decontamination process following standoff

Lamar County deputies and fire and rescue personnel are undergoing a decontamination process after serving a search warrant at a residence.

When deputies arrived at the residence on Aldora Street to serve the warrant, the suspect would not come outside.

The suspect, later identified as Tony Abernathy, finally surrendered after a 45 minute standoff.

It was determined after the standoff that methamphetamine was being made inside the home.

One deputy was transported to the hospital for breathing issues. The occupants inside the home were taken into custody.

