School bus drivers: Biggest danger is other drivers

School starts Monday in Cobb County, and bus drivers are reminding other drivers that cameras are watching to make sure they follow Georgia law when it comes to yielding to school buses.

A CBS46 News crew rode along with bus driver Andre Plain Friday morning as he took new students and their families on a practice run, showing them their bus route before the first day of school.

Plain said the toughest part of his job is looking out for other drivers.

“From time to time, people get in a rush trying to get to work,” he said, “but you know, you’ve got to look at it like that’s your child that’s getting off that bus.”

Since 2014, the Cobb County School District has used mounted cameras to capture video of drivers who fail to stop when a bus has its lights flashing and its stop sign extended. In those three years, nearly 25,000 citations have been issued, according to American Traffic Solutions, Inc., the company that monitors the cameras. That equates to an average of 46 citations per school day, the company said.

According to Georgia law, even if you’re on a multi-lane road, you must stop in both directions when a school bus is stopped with its lights flashing. The only exception is if there’s a physical median in the road – like grass or concrete – that separates you from the bus.

A violation could cost you six points on your license and a fine of as much as a thousand dollars.

“We need to pay attention,” said Cassidy Maney, who rode on Plain’s bus for the practice ride to McCall Primary School. Her daughter Oakley is about to start kindergarten there.

“Whatever it is we think we need to be doing is not as important as these little babies’ lives,” Maney said.

Fulton and Gwinnett counties also have stop-arm cameras mounted on their buses.

