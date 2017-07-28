10 Tips for Choosing Books for Children of All Ages - CBS46 News

10 Tips for Choosing Books for Children of All Ages

Posted: Updated:

Posted with permission of  Reading Is Fundamental, Inc.

  1. Have children choose their own books as soon as they start showing a preference for one over another.
  2. Find the children's section of your local library. Get to know the librarian, who can be a great resource.
  3. Find out what your child is interested in, and help choose books that are related to his or her interests.
  4. Ask friends, family, and teachers what books their children have enjoyed; try a book swap.
  5. If your child does not like a book you are reading together, put it away. Reading is a fun time to share, not a time to fight.
  6. Again, Again, Again! Children may want to read the same book many times, even if you think they have outgrown it. 
  7. Use book lists generated by various literacy organizations; they usually have good suggestions. For example: American Library Association, International Reading Association, Children's Book Guild
  8. Look for books that you will like reading aloud. Your enjoyment will shine through and become contagious.
  9. Try out different kinds of books to see what appeals to your children.
  10. Have fun! Show your children the joy of reading and how it can open up a brand new world!