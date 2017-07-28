Choosing Books for Young Children

Posted with permission of Reading Is Fundamental, Inc.
Books about familiar objects, people, and events are reassuring to young children. Books can also excite them about new ideas and places. Some books help children build confidence as they join in with a repeated rhyme. Others jump-start the imagination with tales about talking animals or a grandmother who flies. By sharing different kinds of books with children, they can enjoy different kinds of reading experiences.
Books:
Type of Book: ABC and counting books
Features: Fun and colorful illustrations of the alphabet and numbers
Example Title: Chicka Chicka Boom Boom by Bill Martin, Jr. and John Archambault
Type of Book: Wordless picture books
Features: A story told through pictures and few or no words
Example Title: Good Dog, Carl by Alexandra Day
Type of Book: Concept books
Features: Pictures or photos of familiar objects or ideas such as colors, shapes, opposites, or sizes
Example Title: Color Dance by Ann Jones
Type of Book: Pattern books
Features: Repeating text and predictable plots that let children join in
Example Title: Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? by Bill Martin, Jr.
Type of Book: Information books
Features: Realistic pictures or photographs that introduce facts about a specific topic
Example Title: Bugs by Nancy W. Parker and Joan R. Wright
Type of Book: Traditional rhymes and stories
Features: Nursery rhymes, fairy tales, fables, and folk tales from various cultures
Example Title: The Little Red Hen by Byron Barton
Type of Book: Picture books
Features: Words and pictures that tell a story about realistic or imaginary characters and events
Example Title: Abulea by Arthur Dorros
Type of Book: Poetry
Features: One or several beautifully illustrated poems for young children
Example Title: Honey, I Love by Eloise Greenfield
Type of Book: Easy-to-read books
Features: Limited vocabulary, rhyme, and repetition for beginning readers
Example Title: The Foot Book by Dr. Seuss
