Choosing Books for Young Children

Books about familiar objects, people, and events are reassuring to young children. Books can also excite them about new ideas and places. Some books help children build confidence as they join in with a repeated rhyme. Others jump-start the imagination with tales about talking animals or a grandmother who flies. By sharing different kinds of books with children, they can enjoy different kinds of reading experiences.

Books:

Type of Book: ABC and counting books

Features: Fun and colorful illustrations of the alphabet and numbers

Example Title: Chicka Chicka Boom Boom by Bill Martin, Jr. and John Archambault

Type of Book: Wordless picture books

Features: A story told through pictures and few or no words

Example Title: Good Dog, Carl by Alexandra Day

Type of Book: Concept books

Features: Pictures or photos of familiar objects or ideas such as colors, shapes, opposites, or sizes

Example Title: Color Dance by Ann Jones

Type of Book: Pattern books

Features: Repeating text and predictable plots that let children join in

Example Title: Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? by Bill Martin, Jr.

Type of Book: Information books

Features: Realistic pictures or photographs that introduce facts about a specific topic

Example Title: Bugs by Nancy W. Parker and Joan R. Wright

Type of Book: Traditional rhymes and stories

Features: Nursery rhymes, fairy tales, fables, and folk tales from various cultures

Example Title: The Little Red Hen by Byron Barton

Type of Book: Picture books

Features: Words and pictures that tell a story about realistic or imaginary characters and events

Example Title: Abulea by Arthur Dorros

Type of Book: Poetry

Features: One or several beautifully illustrated poems for young children

Example Title: Honey, I Love by Eloise Greenfield

Type of Book: Easy-to-read books

Features: Limited vocabulary, rhyme, and repetition for beginning readers

Example Title: The Foot Book by Dr. Seuss