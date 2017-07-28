Choosing Books for Pre-Teens and Teens - CBS46 News

Posted with permission of  Reading Is Fundamental, Inc.

Choose books that preteens and teens like:

  • Preteens and teens are increasingly interested in local, national, and international current events. Read editorials and articles from the newspaper and news magazines.
  • Preteens and teens question authority. Read classic and modern novels that deal with 'big' issues such as when the needs of a community are more important than those of individuals.
  • Preteens and teens are striving for independence, yet still want to be connected to their families. Read your favorite books and explain why they are important to you and read books that let you share laughter, a good mystery, an action-packed adventure, a science fiction journey.
  • Preteens and teens are gradually learning to think abstractly and understand the reasons behind views that differ from their own. Read books that challenge them to think 'out of the box' and see the world beyond their daily experiences.
  • Preteens and teens are thinking about what they will do in their lives -- college, careers, and more. Read books that introduce a wide range of opportunities and experiences.