WPCH Back To School MODERN FAMILY Code Word Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The WGCL-TV/WPCH TV Back To School MODERN FAMILY Code Word Sweepstakes is a daily sweepstakes that begins at 6:00 PM Eastern Time (“ET”) on Tuesday, 08/01/17 and ends Friday, 08/25/17 (the “Sweepstakes Entry Period”). Entries must be received by 7:15 PM ET each weekday to be eligible for that day’s drawing. Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsor: WGCL-TV/WPCH TV/Meredith Corporation, 425 14th Street NW Atlanta, GA.[LR1]

ENTRY: Each weekday (Monday through Friday) during the Sweepstakes Entry Period, watch Modern Family on WPCH TV from 6:00 PM through 7:00 PM ET. A video and audio announcement will provide the daily code word. From the time of the announcement until 7:15 PM ET the same day (the “Code Word Entry Period”), eligible people can visit http://www.cbs46.com/category/243895/cbs46-contests, click on the Back to School Modern Family Code Word Sweepstakes link, complete the registration form and submit the correct code word for the relevant Code Word Entry Period to receive one (1) entry. A particular code word will no longer earn an eligible entry after the Code Word Entry Period ends. There is no cost to register or enter.

BONUS ENTRY: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual.”) You may gain additional entries by referring individuals who enter using your uniquely provided entry URL. Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, you will receive two Bonus Referred Entries into the sweepstakes. A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per code word through the Sweepstakes Entry Period. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive. No group entries. Non-winning daily entries will not be carried forward to subsequent drawings.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Georgia in the WGCL-TV/WPCH TV viewing area, in the following counties: BANKS BARROW, BARTOW, BUTTS, CARROLL, CHATTOOGA, CHEROKEE, CLARKE, CLAYTON, COBB, COWETA, DAWSON, DEKALB, DOUGLAS, FANNIN, FAYETTE, FLOYD, FORSYTH, FULTON, GILMER, GORDON, GREENE, GWINNETT, HABERSHAM, HALL, HARALSON, HEARD, HENRY, JACKSON, JASPER, LAMAR, LUMPKIN, MADISON, MERIWETHER, MORGAN, NEWTON, OCONEE, OGLETHORPE, PAULDING, PICKENS, PIKE, POLK, PUTNAM, RABUN, ROCKDALE, SPALDING, TOWNS, TROUP, UNION, UPSON, WALTON, WHITE who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WGCL-TV/WPCH TV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weekday during the Sweepstakes Entry Period at approximately 7:30 PM ET, WGCL-TV/WPCH TV will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received that day containing a correct code word. One (1) winner each weekday (19 total winners) will each receive one (1) $500 Visa Gift Card. Approximate Retail Value of each prize: $500.00. Gift card subject to issuer restrictions. One (1) prize per household.

Winner(s) will be notified by e-mail and/or phone at approximately 3:00 PM ET the business day immediately following each day’s drawing, throughout the course of the Sweepstakes Entry Period. The winner selected on Friday, 08/25/17 will be notified on or about Monday, 08/28/17. Winner is responsible for picking up prize at WGCL-TV/WPCH TV’s address within ten (10) days of notification, during business hours.

Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from all remaining entries containing a correct code word. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from WPCH and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, WPCH reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsors believe may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how WPCH uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.cbs46.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received containing a correct code word prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received containing a correct code word.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this ; (ii) potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within ten (10) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another winner will be selected from among the remaining eligible entries containing a correct code word by random drawing. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Georgia state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Monday, 09/25/17 to Winner’s List WPCH Back To School MODERN FAMILY Code Word Sweepstakes at the Sponsor’s address above.sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable

WGCL-TV/WPCH-TV Terms of Service applies to all entries.

This promotion is powered by Second Street Media Inc. Second Street Media Inc. does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Second Street Media Inc. before entering or participating in this promotion.

http://secondstreet.com/privacy-policy/

http://secondstreet.com/terms-of-use/