Police search for sexual assault suspect in Clayton County

Police say they're looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting someone at an apartment complex in Clayton County.

The incident occurred at the Anthos at Chase Village Apartments in Jonesboro on Dec. 13, 2016.

When CBS46 asked a spokesperson with Clayton County police why it took so long to report the incident, the spokesperson said investigators had run out of leads on the case.

However, officials have now released a sketch of the suspect, which is provided in this story.

If you can help police with the incident, you're asked to call (404) 577-8477.

