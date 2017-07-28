19th century cemetery could be moved to make way for Cobb County re-development

A cemetery dating back to the 1870s in East Cobb County could be moved from its current location, so that an abandoned and blighted property adjacent to it might be sold and re-developed.More >
A cemetery dating back to the 1870s in East Cobb County could be moved from its current location, so that an abandoned and blighted property adjacent to it might be sold and re-developed.More >
Police tell CBS46 the driver of an Acura TL was traveling southbound when the passenger of his car opened the door and jumped out of the car.More >
Police tell CBS46 the driver of an Acura TL was traveling southbound when the passenger of his car opened the door and jumped out of the car.More >
School starts Monday in Cobb County, and bus drivers are reminding others that cameras are watching to make sure they follow Georgia law when it comes to yielding to school buses.More >
School starts Monday in Cobb County, and bus drivers are reminding others that cameras are watching to make sure they follow Georgia law when it comes to yielding to school buses.More >
Terrifying video shows the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair falling apart 40 feet in the air. One person was killed and several others injured. The horrifying incident is raising concerns among fair goers in Georgia.More >
Terrifying video shows the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair falling apart 40 feet in the air. One person was killed and several others injured. The horrifying incident is raising concerns among fair goers in Georgia.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a title loan store in Marietta.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a title loan store in Marietta.More >
A Habersham County man was arrested after police found dozens of marijuana plants growing inside and outside his home.More >
A Habersham County man was arrested after police found dozens of marijuana plants growing inside and outside his home.More >
A Florida mother coping with the recent shooting death of her boyfriend died just days after giving birth to their twins.More >
A Florida mother coping with the recent shooting death of her boyfriend died just days after giving birth to their twins.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >