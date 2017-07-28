19th century cemetery could be moved to make way for Cobb County re-development

A cemetery dating back to the 1870s in East Cobb County could be moved from its current location, so that an abandoned and blighted property adjacent to it might be sold and re-developed. Descendants and relatives of the people buried in the Mayes family cemetery have all given their consent for the remains there to be exhumed, and moved to a church cemetery site nearby.

This comes after people in the Sprayberry High School neighborhood spent years advocating for re-development at the Sprayberry Crossing shopping center. Built in 1970s, it was a bustling hub for the neighborhood, but was abandoned in the 1990s and fell into disrepair, a condition it lies in still to this day.

"The Sandy Plains community here has to drive by this every day," said Shane Spink, one of many neighborhood residents who've worked to help bring change in the area.

The cemetery has remained a point of impediment, with the property owners not wanting to sell or re-develop the land without being able to clear out the cemetery and maximize the available land.

"It's just an odd place for (a cemetery) to be, but of course it was here before the shopping center," said Spink.

Though family members have given their consent for graves to be moved, the county Cemetery Preservation board also must give approval, as well as the county board of commissioners.

