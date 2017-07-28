CBS46 uncovers record of DeKalb County officer recorded making violent arrest

CBS46 is digging through brand new information about the DeKalb County police officer caught on camera hitting a woman repeatedly during an arrest in June at a Chevron station on Glenwood Road.

CBS46 uncovered new documents Friday and video detailing previous reports of trouble.

CBS46 requested the personnel file of Officer Phillip Larscheid, the officer in that infamous video, days after it was sent to the news station. Late Friday, we were given what was requested, hundreds of pages documenting 15 different incidents in his 7-year career in DeKalb County. It details every complaint against him, every time he used a taser, or someone was injured during an arrest.

The most notable incident before the now-infamous video is the time he shot a man. CBS46 obtained police video from the scene of the officer-involved shooting and the confidential investigative report. It was part of the DeKalb County Police Department's internal review of officer Larscheild’s use of deadly force.

In a video, Larscheid walks through what happened at the scene several days later. He says a woman called 911, claiming her boyfriend, Jarcare Edmondson, hit her, choked her and shot at her vehicle. When officers were interviewing her, Edmondson came back to the scene.

“It appeared that she was talking to someone in the back passenger seat,” Larscheid recalled. According to the report, he victim screamed, "He has a gun!” and ran away toward the apartments.

“He started to exit the vehicle and began running in the same direction she was running with [a] gun drawn,” Larscheid explained. Larscheid and another officer yelled at Edmondson to drop the weapon before opening fire.

“I discharged, I believe, five or six rounds,” Larscheid stated.

The official report states Larscheild fired seven times. Edmondson was hit in the back of his left shoulder and right calf and survived. After months of review, Officer Larscheid was found to be justified in the shooting.

After reading through his file for hours, we found only two formal complaints of use of excessive force.

In April 2015, a woman from Tennessee filed a formal complaint after being arrested in Decatur. Eron Jackson was in a car leaving a Chevron gas station on Glenwood Road (though not the same one as the infamous video). Officer Larscheild thought the car she was in might be involved in an armed robbery. He pulled it over and found Jackson had a warrant for fraud. Jackson alleges while he was arresting her, he "forcefully pushed her into the patrol car by grabbing her around the neck and chocking her while she was handcuffed." An EMS report noted no visible signs of injury to Jackson. Officer Larscheid was exonerated.

The other excessive force complaint came in June of 2012. A man who was arrested for DUI claimed Larscheild "told him to shut up…put his hand over his mouth…and struck him in the head several times with his baton."

There are no accommodations listed in the extensive file, but CBS46 found that on the DeKalb County Police Department-South Precinct Facebook page, Larscheid was named Officer of the Year by the North Decatur Lions Club.

CBS46 is still going through the extensive file. Stay with CBS46 and we will let you know what we find.

