Man charged for killing 20-year veteran officer who tried to help him after car wreck

Police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year veteran officer who arrived at the scene to help him out of an overturned car.

CBS46's local affiliate WTTV says the incident, which took place on Thursday afternoon in Indianapolis, Indiana, started when two officers responded to an accident where a car crashed through a fence and flipped over.

As one the officers approached the car to help the victims, the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jason Brown, started shooting at him.

The police officer, 38-year-old Lt. Aaron Allan, was shot multiple times and later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Allan's department had previously named him "Officer of the Year" after saving two people in 2015. (He searched for several hours in the rain to find a woman who had overdosed on heroin and also saved a man undergoing cardiac arrest when he was working part-time locally.)

Local media interviewed Allen after he was presented the award.

“I’m very surprised,” he said. “I don’t like to be recognized for [my actions]. It’s part of the job.”

Jason Brown, a well known tattoo artist at a south side parlor, is currently facing a preliminary murder charge. He has a criminal history, including a number of infractions and a charge for possession of drugs, for which he served 30 days in a county jail.

His social media pages, which have now been made private, also show him in photographs holding various types of guns.

One photo he shared on Facebook, which has since been deleted, shows him brandishing a firearm with the caption, "Why do I carry a pistol? Because my AR15 doesn't fit in my pants."

Allan was a volunteer police lieutenant and a six-year veteran of the Southport Police Department with 20 years of law enforcement experience. He was 38 years old when he died, and he had also previously worked as an officer at the Indiana School for the Deaf, according to police officials.

His nickname was "Teddy Bear," and he is survived by his wife and third grade son. If you wish to support his family, you can click here to donate to his GoFundMe page.

