African American law enforcement leaders address racism, journalism and body cameras in conference

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) hosts its 41st Annual Training Conference and Exhibition, titled “Rooted in Our History and Investing in Our Future,” on the weekend of July 29th to August 2nd in Atlanta.

This conference, which will be at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, is aimed at strengthening community partnership between law enforcement professionals and the public they serve.

Through a series of high profile sessions that include 21st century policing best practices, race and law enforcement, the use of body worn cameras and citizen journalism, as well a specially designed program for teens, NOBLE is being responsive to the difficulties communities—specifically those of color—face today as well as the changing needs of policing entities.

“The past five years have ushered in a new wave of interest in police and how they handle their day-to-day responsibilities,” said Perry Tarrant, NOBLE National President.

“Much of this interest has been driven by high profile use of force cases that have brought into question the fundamental constitutional rights of all U.S. citizens. With a heightened sense of urgency and responsibility, NOBLE has been instrumental in advancing the public dialogue through open engagement, exchange of ideas, a focus on community investment, and long term strategies of inclusiveness.”

“We are pleased to be hosting this conference in the mecca of the South and look forward to seeing law enforcement officials from around the world, elected officials, community advocates, clergy, teens, and young adults in attendance,” stated Robert Ford, Georgia Chapter President.

What is NOBLE?

Since 1976, NOBLE has served as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action.

NOBLE represents more than 3,000 members internationally, who are primarily African-American chief executive officers of law enforcement agencies at federal, state, county and municipal levels, other law enforcement administrators and criminal justice practitioners.

For more information, visit www.noblenational.org.

