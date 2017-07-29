Atlanta Police ask for public's help in finding package thief

If you recognize her or have any other information, please contact Atlanta police for a possible cash reward up to $2000.

She is a white female with blonde hair who was wearing a green shirt and dark colored shorts when she was recently caught by surveillance video.

Atlanta Police need help finding a woman who has allegedly been stealing packages from residences.

The most recent reported incident happened on Wednesday, at a residence on the 600 block of Bonaventure NE.

