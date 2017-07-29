Woman who went missing in Gilmer County river resort found dead

The Gilmer County Sheriffs Office regrets to report that Jacqueline Holt, age 44, who has been missing inside Coosawattee River Resort for the last two days, was found deceased in the river near the Fife Bridge around 5:30pm this evening.

The 44-year-old woman who went missing at a river resort in Gilmer County has been found dead Friday evening.

Here is the county sheriff's office statement:

The Gilmer County Sheriffs Office regrets to report that Jacqueline Holt, age 44, who has been missing inside Coosawattee River Resort for the last two days, was found deceased in the river near the Fife Bridge around 5:30pm [Friday]. Ms. Holt's family reported her missing Wednesday around mid-afternoon, and a search effort began using divers, deputies checking with local residents, K-9 search dogs and a Georgia State Patrol helicopter flying at night using infrared technology. At this time, there is no foul play suspected. However, an investigation is ongoing.

