Man beaten by police over tomato speaks to CBS46

The man who claims he was brutally beaten over a tomato spoke exclusively to CBS46.

Federal prosecutors say an off duty Atlanta Police Sergeant believed Tyrone Carne-Gay stole the piece of fruit from an Atlanta Walmart and hit him so hard that he broke his leg.

Carne-Gay was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, but later sued Walmart and King. Then earlier this month, the government went after King with criminal charges.

Earlier this month the former officer was tried on excessive force charges, but the case ended in a mistrial.

