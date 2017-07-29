House fire claims life of mother, son

A father is in mourning after his 6-year-old son and wife died in a deadly house fire Saturday morning in Griffin.

The fire claimed the life of 44-year-old Christie Lewis and her son Zachary Sevenstar. Sevenstar was severely injured and was treated at a burn center in Augusta. He died Sunday afternoon.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens says Saturday's fire was caused by careless smoking. He says investigators revealed that improper discarding of a cigarette into a trash can started the fire, which was reported about 9:30 a.m.

