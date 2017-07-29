Investigators rule Georgia fatal fire accidental

GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) - A fatal house fire in Spalding County has been ruled accidental.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens, in a news release, says Saturday's fire was caused by careless smoking.

The blaze claimed the life of 44-year-old Christie Lewis. Her son, 6-year-old Zachary Sevenstar, was severely injured and is being treated at the burn center in Augusta.

Hudgens says investigators revealed that improper discarding of a cigarette into a trash can started the fire, which was reported about 9:30 a.m.

The death brings Georgia's fire fatality total to 65 for 2017.

