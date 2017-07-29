Copy-Shafer to speak to Georgia Gwinnett College summer grads

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore David Shafer will be the commencement speaker for Georgia Gwinnett College's summer ceremony.

The four-year public college's ceremony is scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth.

Shafer, a Republican, has represented parts of Gwinnett and Fulton counties since 2002. He serves as chairman of the Administrative Affairs Committee, vice chairman of the Senate Insurance and Labor Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations, Health and Human Services, and Reapportionment and Redistricting committees.

He is a graduate of the University of Georgia.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.