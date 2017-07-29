Man charged with murder of missing grandmother

The grandson of a 78-year-old woman faced a judge Saturday night in regards to the disappearance of his grandmother, Millicent Williams.

Gregory Anthony Williams, 37, was charged with murder, kidnapping, theft, and assault.

Family members reported Millicent missing last week and when officers arrived at her Decatur home they found blood inside. Williams was arrested Thursday afternoon after they found him in his grandmother's stolen vehicle.

The judge did not set a bond amount and Williams is expected back in court August 15.

The search for Millicent will continue Sunday.

