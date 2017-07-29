Prison escapee re-captured after walking off work detail

Authorities say John Leonardi walked away from a work detail at John Tanner Park around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.More >
Gregory Anthony Williams, 37, was charged with murder, kidnapping, theft, and assault.More >
Atlanta Police are still looking for a gunman they say shot a woman and an Uber driver in Northwest Atlanta. They released photos and videos of the man Saturday morning.More >
Police say they're looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting someone at an apartment complex in Clayton County.More >
When deputies arrived at the residence on Aldora Street to serve the warrant, the suspect would not come outside.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year veteran officer who arrived at the scene to help him out of an overturned car.More >
Atlanta Police need help finding a woman who has been stealing packages.More >
City of Statham sued over DUI arrests by former Police Officer Marc Lofton.More >
