Prison escapee re-captured after walking off work detail

A Carroll County prison inmate has been re-captured after walking off his work detail at a state park.

Authorities say John Leonardi walked away from a work detail at John Tanner Park around 10 a.m. Saturday morning. The park is around 10 miles from the prison.

The Caroll County Warden tells CBS46 Leonardi was found in Butts County, but he wasn't alone.

"He was with several other people, those individuals may be pending charges aiding in his escape so as of right now I do know they have other people in custody," said the Warden Robert Jones.

Leonardi was re-captured around 5 p.m.

