Memorial run held for Dekalb County woman hit by police car

Sunday morning, dozens of runners laced up their shoes to run in honor of a Dekalb County woman killed last week. 66-year-old Janet Pickney died after she was hit by a Dekalb County police car.

The Tucker running club usually runs near Northlake Mall in northeast Atlanta on Sundays. But this morning they ran Janet Pickney’s usual route near Lavista and Chamblee-Tucker roads in honor of her. They started at Tucker High School and ran down Chamblee-Tucker road, stopping on Brown Road, where they laid flowers down at a roadside memorial and held a moment of silence.

"This was her home street and she ran up and down it for I don’t know how many years," said fellow runner Malisa Anderson-Strait. "I would love to see her running log because I’m sure there’s a lot of miles in there."

Pickney was a 66-year-old who could keep up with the best of them. Her life was cut short last week, when on Tuesday she was out for her morning jog and struck by a police car.

"It’s sickening," Anderson-Strait. "She’s doing everything right. She’s on a busy street and just out of nowhere. It’s so sad."

The investigation into the accident continues.

"We laid some flowers for Janet," said Bonnie Youn. "I didn’t realize how emotional I was going to be until I realized part of one of us is gone."

The runners also put up signs asking drivers to slow down in memory of Pickney.

"We live and run every week, every one of us, and that could have been us," Youn said.