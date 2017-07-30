Mattie's Call issued for missing Kennesaw woman

The Kennesaw Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for 51-year-old Lourdes Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was last seen on Sunday around 1:30 am at her residence on Due West Circle.

She has been diagnosed with a mental condition that requires daily medication and could become disoriented if not taken.

Lourdes Gutierrez is a 51-year-old Hispanic woman who was born in the Dominican Republic. She is 5 feet tall, weighing about 170 pounds with brown eyes and light brown hair.

She also has a scar on her lower left leg.

Gutierrez was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt, dark gray shorts and gray or blue Nike tennis shoes.

If anyone has seen her or knows where she is, please contact the Kennesaw Police Department at 770-422-2505.

