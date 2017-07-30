Atlanta Human Society temporarily waives adoption fees

All dogs and cats aged six months and up will go home for free from Monday, July 31 through Sunday, August 6.

There are more than 300 adult pets hoping to find homes this week through this adoption promotion.

The Atlanta Humane Society will be waiving adoption fees if adopters choose to adopt an adult pet this week.

There are more than 300 adult pets hoping to find homes this week through this adoption promotion. All dogs and cats will go home already spayed or neutered with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip, a collar and identification tags, a 4-pound bag of Purina dog or cat food, a complimentary post-adoption wellness exam at a local VCA Animal Hospital and 30 days of PetFirst pet insurance.

All dogs and cats aged six months and up will go home for free from Monday, July 31 through Sunday, August 6.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.