Georgia State Football Single Game Tickets and Parking on Sale Tuesday

Individual game tickets and parking for all six Georgia State home football games in the inaugural season of Georgia State Stadium will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 9 a.m. Fans are encouraged to #BeTheChange as the Panthers enter a new era with a new stadium and a new coach in Shawn Elliott.

Single game tickets range from $25 to $30 per game, while group ticket packages are available for groups of 10 more ranging from $15 to $20 per game.

Single game parking ranges from $10 if purchased in advance, to $20 if purchased on game day.

Opening night of the 2017 season comes on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m., as the Panthers host Tennessee State.

Georgia State will also face Memphis for Family Weekend on Sept. 30, followed by Homecoming against Troy on Oct. 21.

The Panthers will face South Alabama on Thursday night, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m., live on ESPNU, followed by Heroes Day on Nov. 25 against Appalachian State. Georgia State will close out the regular season hosting Idaho for Senior Day on Dec. 2.

To purchase individual game tickets or parking for any of these contests, click here beginning Aug. 1 or call 404-413-4020 beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 9 a.m.

To view seating locations, click here.