Parkview High School student dies at soccer practice

A high school junior at Parkview High School died after collapsing at a club soccer practice, Friday.

Authorities say Michael Jones, 16, was warming up with Atlanta Fire United when the coached noticed he was acting weird.

The coach performed CPR on Jones until the ambulance got there.

