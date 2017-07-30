Kelly's single in 11th lifts Phillies past Braves

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Ty Kelly singled home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

Odubel Herrera hit a tying home run with one out in the ninth off Braves closer Jim Johnson, who blew his eighth save. Herrera finished with three hits and two RBIs.

The Phillies loaded the bases in the 11th against Rex Brothers (1-1), and Kelly lined the second pitch into left-center to score Tommy Joseph from third.

Hector Neris (3-4) pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory.

Atlanta's Nick Markakis had three hits with two doubles to move within five hits of 2,000 for his career. The Braves have lost six of seven.

