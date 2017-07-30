Meesseman scores career-high 30, Mystics beat Dream 77-70

ATLANTA (AP) - Emma Meesseman scored a career-high 30 points, Kristi Toliver added 19 and the Washington Mystics held on for a 77-70 win over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.

Elena Delle Donne had 10 points and Krystal Thomas grabbed 15 rebounds for Washington (14-9), which has won three in a row and four of its last five.

Toliver hit two 3-pointers and Meesseman scored four points during an 11-0 run that gave the Mystics a 13-4 lead midway through the first quarter and Atlanta trailed the rest of the way. A 14-4 spurt, including two more 3s by Toliver, gave Washington a 44-28 lead, its biggest of the game, with 17 seconds left in the first half.

Sancho Lyttle's jumper trimmed the Dream's deficit to 74-68 with 5:09 to play, but Atlanta (10-13) scored just two points, on 1-of-10 shooting, from there.

Elizabeth Williams led five Dream players in double figures with 18 points. Layshia Clarendon had 11 points and 10 assists.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.