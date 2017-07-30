SWAT standoff near Colony Square - CBS46 News

SWAT standoff near Colony Square

Posted: Updated:
By La-Keya Stinchcomb, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

CBS46 has learned a gunman has barricaded himself inside a condo in midtown, Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 100 block of 15th street. A SWAT team is also on the at this time.

CBS46 has a crew at the scene. We will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46