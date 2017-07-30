Two shot by person on motorcycle

Fulton County Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. near a McDonald's on Old National Highway near Highway 138.

Two men were shot by a person on a motorcycle. The suspect is still at large.

One victim was shot multiple times and the other was shot in shot in chest.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.