Georgia State University officer wounded during off-duty shootout

A Georgia State University police officer is recovering after taking a bullet during a shootout Sunday night while she was off duty.

The officer is identified as LaToya Denise Crook, 31, according to GSU Police Chief Joseph Spillane.

Atlanta police are investigating the shooting which happened at about 9:30 p.m. in southwest Atlanta.

According to an APD spokesman, the preliminary investigation shows the GSU officer was walking along Donnelly Ave with a female friend when they were approached by two men -- one on foot and one on a bicycle.

One of the men demanded the women's belongings. The officer began to physically struggle with one of the men. That's when the other man pulled a gun and fired it at the police officer, wounding her in her arm and torso. She returned fire, apparently missing the shooter. Still, it was enough to scare them off.

Witnesses told CBS46 the gunshot victim was alert and talking when nearby residents rushed to her aid. She identified herself as a police officer as she asked them to call 911.

She was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The second female was not injured.

Officer Crook has been employed by the Georgia State Police Department since January 2017, Spillane said. She came to the department from the Georgia World Congress Center Police Department where she served from November 2013 until joining Georgia State. She is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

"She is in good spirits and Georgia State police officers, friends and family remain by her side," Spillane said in a statement.

Investigators are working to identify the suspects as the investigation continues.

