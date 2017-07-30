Off duty GSU officer shot

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that involved an off duty Georgia State University officer.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Donnelly Avenue.

According to authorities, a female was shot twice and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

We are still gathering details at this time. Stay tuned to CBS46 for the latest developments.

