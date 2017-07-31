Galvis' single in 9th lifts Phillies to 2-1 win over Braves

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Freddy Galvis hit a bases-loaded single to right field in the ninth inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, their second straight walk-off win.

Andrew Knapp led off the ninth with a double to left off Rex Brothers (1-2). Manager Brian Snitker lifted Brothers for Akeel Morris.

Morris walked pinch-hitter Ty Kelly to put runners on first and second. Cesar Hernandez was trying to advance the runners with a sacrifice, but his bunt stayed just inside the third-base line and Freddie Freeman's throw was not in time, loading the bases with no outs.

Galvis pulled Morris' second pitch into right to score Knapp and lift the Phillies to their fourth straight victory and eighth in the last 11.

Kelly's RBI single in the 11th on Saturday night gave Philadelphia a 4-3 win.

Hector Neris (4-4) pitched a scoreless ninth.

