Students, faculty at LaGrange High School mourn death of freshman football player

The LaGrange Police Department reports that high school student Nar'Quevious Tucker has died.

Tucker was a freshman football player on the roster for the LaGrange High School team.

The cause of death has not been confirmed, and the school said it cannot currently provide any more identifying student information.

Stay with CBS46 as awe continue to update this story with more information.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.