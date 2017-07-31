Atlanta Police seek escaped inmate, last seen panhandling in Midtown

Corey Thomas Brady, 28, was originally arrested for having several outstanding warrants from other law enforcement agencies, and he is known to use drugs—particularly heroin.

Atlanta Police are looking for an inmate at the City of Atlanta Detention Center who has escaped.

He is believed to be homeless currently and was last seen in the Midtown West area panhandling.

If you have seen him, please contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. All callers may remain anonymous.

